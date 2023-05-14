SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.