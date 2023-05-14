MAI Capital Management Has $878,000 Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $91.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.21. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.