MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,542 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 716.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 64,808 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $354.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

