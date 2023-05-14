MAI Capital Management Buys 5,474 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $54.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

