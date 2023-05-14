MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,428,000 after purchasing an additional 105,220 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 304,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 77,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $66.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average of $68.57. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,284 shares of company stock valued at $7,228,195 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

