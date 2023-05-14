International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IP opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

