Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Position Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 149.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PFG opened at $67.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

