Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,917 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

