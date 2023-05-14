Citigroup Inc. Acquires 125,907 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,907 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $30,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 1,804.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Stock Up 0.4 %
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
