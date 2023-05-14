MAI Capital Management Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Unum Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,238. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also

