MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.
Cintas Stock Performance
Shares of CTAS opened at $474.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $478.39.
Cintas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.25.
Cintas Profile
Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.
Read More
