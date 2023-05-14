MAI Capital Management Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 613,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Nutex Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUTX. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Nutex Health Price Performance

NUTX opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Nutex Health Inc. has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $11.19.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 323.43% and a negative return on equity of 27.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.

