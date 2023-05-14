MAI Capital Management Sells 2,009 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

PXD opened at $204.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.