Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $28,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after acquiring an additional 72,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $308.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

