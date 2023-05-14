MAI Capital Management Trims Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,125,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 209,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 55,551 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PJAN opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $681.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

