Citigroup Inc. Has $28.62 Million Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 177,187 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $28,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,151,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 30.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 298,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 70,579 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,615,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,698 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 2.6 %

BLMN stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Stories

