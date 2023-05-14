Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,028 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $28,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,206 shares of company stock worth $2,961,139 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

LH opened at $220.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.62 and its 200-day moving average is $235.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

