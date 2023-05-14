Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,971 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $29,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 64,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $399.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $471.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.70.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,373 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total transaction of $675,941.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,995 shares in the company, valued at $67,444,008.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,140 shares of company stock worth $30,527,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

