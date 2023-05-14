Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,453 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $30,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roper Technologies Price Performance

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $461.71 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $463.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.46 and a 200-day moving average of $433.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.