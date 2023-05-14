Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,309 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ecolab worth $32,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,833,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,831,000 after purchasing an additional 44,629 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 32,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $174.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average of $155.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.76.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,952 shares of company stock worth $7,411,168. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

