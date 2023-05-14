Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.17% of Campbell Soup worth $29,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after acquiring an additional 537,042 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 54.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

