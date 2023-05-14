Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of AGCO worth $31,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Down 0.6 %

AGCO opened at $122.51 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.95.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,142 shares of company stock worth $1,947,230 over the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

