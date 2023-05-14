Citigroup Inc. Has $30.83 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,913 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $30,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

PFG stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

