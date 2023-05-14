Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,955 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Capital One Financial worth $33,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.36. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $128.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

