Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,401 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Credicorp worth $33,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 32,849.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Credicorp by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $136.96 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.21 and a 1-year high of $158.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.10 and a 200-day moving average of $138.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.31). Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $6.7385 dividend. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

