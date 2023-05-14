Citigroup Inc. Buys 170,206 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,206 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $33,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after buying an additional 562,352 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Edison International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.08.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

