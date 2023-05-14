David J. Bernhardt Sells 1,538 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,161.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.52. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on S. Westpark Capital upped their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens began coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

