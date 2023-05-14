News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

News Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NWSA opened at $18.16 on Friday. News has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWSA. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of News by 75.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after buying an additional 276,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of News by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of News by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

