PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS.
PKI stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $170.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.65%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKI. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.60.
PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.
