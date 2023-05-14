PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PKI stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $113.46 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKI. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.