Citigroup Inc. Purchases 200,037 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 605,920 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,037 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $34,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

