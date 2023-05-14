Citigroup Inc. Acquires 450,982 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 920.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 450,982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $35,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,765,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,652,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,463,418 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,439,000 after buying an additional 217,683 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE NEP opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

