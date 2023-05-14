Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $217,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,700,000 after acquiring an additional 450,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,153,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Shares of MKC opened at $90.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

