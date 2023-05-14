Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 125,162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 679.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 204.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 97,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 65,271 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

