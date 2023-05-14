Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned 0.05% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,570,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 44,051 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,163,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,756,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 65,410 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,102,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,318,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,928,000 after acquiring an additional 305,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 2,444.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

