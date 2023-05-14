Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases New Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.2% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 504.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $316,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $1,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.2 %

CP stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $77.57. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.21.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.