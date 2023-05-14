Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $105,000 Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 203.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $94,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Synaptics Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $73.55 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.73 and a 12-month high of $154.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

