Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $86,000 Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,317,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,923.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 77,216 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,501,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,710,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $100.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

