Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $347.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $240.25 and a one year high of $354.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,060 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

