Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.