Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 1,160 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 861.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 116,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 101.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,528 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 249,770 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 0.1 %

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 39.38% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.04 million. Research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBLK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

