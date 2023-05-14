BigSur Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $105.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $427.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

