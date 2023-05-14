Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys Shares of 5,310 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after purchasing an additional 128,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTTR. Maxim Group cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $301.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.80 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 22.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

