Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 1.9 %

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $594.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $343,656.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,066,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,405 shares of company stock worth $945,490. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

