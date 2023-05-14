Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perseverance Asset Management International boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 13,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 372,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 205,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period.

Shares of DQ opened at $42.78 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $864.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

