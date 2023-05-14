Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,045.63 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,077.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,765.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,602.83.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,073,075. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

