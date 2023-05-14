Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $318,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,719 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

