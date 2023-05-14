Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TS. Cowen lifted their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Tenaris Stock Performance

TS opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Tenaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.