Short Interest in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expands By 45.3%

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,900 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the April 15th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

CCNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CNB Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

In related news, Director Peter F. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $33,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,881.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,463 shares of company stock valued at $143,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 27.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 99.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after buying an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

