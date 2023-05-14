Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 299.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,636 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,042,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Euronav by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,231,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after buying an additional 273,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 197.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 806,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $11,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on EURN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of EURN opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.22. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.98%.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

