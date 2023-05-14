Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 7,136 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.75. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $144,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $144,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,807.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,141,275. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMKR. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

